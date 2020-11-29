Jones (hamstring) will be evaluated Sunday morning to determine his availability for the game against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter didn't indicate one way or the other whether the 31-year-old is expected to play, so it appears he's a legitimate toss up to play Sunday. Jones was unable to practice Friday after putting in limited sessions the first two practices of the week to earn the questionable tag. Thankfully it's a 1 p.m. ET kickoff versus Las Vegas, so fantasy players will be able to adjust their lineups accordingly when Atlanta releases its list of inactives about 90 minutes prior to gametime.