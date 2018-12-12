Falcons' Julio Jones: Still dealing with foot injury

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Quinn's comments came in a conference call with Cardinals media as the Falcons prepare to host them Sunday. He added he expects Jones to suit up Week 15, so it appears as if he's following a maintenance plan similar to a week ago. Last week, he opened with an absence from practice before being limited on back-to-back injury reports, getting cleared on the final one and torching the Packers for eight catches, 106 yards and two touchdowns.

