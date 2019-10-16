Falcons' Julio Jones: Still dealing with hip injury

Jones was limited by a hip injury at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports

Jones tended to the same issue last week before going off for 108 receiving yards this past Sunday at Arizona. Considering he followed a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen on that occasion, his health appears to be improving, but his status nonetheless should be monitored as the weekend approaches.

