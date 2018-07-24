Falcons' Julio Jones: Still integral to team's plans
Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes Jones will finish his career with the team, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He's going to be a Falcon for life," Blank said. "I'm convinced of that and so is he. We'll take it from there. But we are all focused on the same thing. I think that we are in good shape."
Unhappy with a contract that places him ninth among wide receivers in average annual value ($14.25 million), Jones won't be present for the start of training camp Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Atlanta front office told Jones his contract will be addressed after the season, as the 2018 budget doesn't include a raise for a player with three years remaining on his current deal. It appears the two-time All-Pro receiver is prepared to stage a holdout and absorb what could be a $40,000 fine for each missed practice.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Preparing for holdout•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't receive new contract•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Participates in private workout with teammates•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Preparing for private workout with teammates•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: No longer attending minicamp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Plans to attend minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...