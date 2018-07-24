Falcons' Julio Jones: Still integral to team's plans

Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes Jones will finish his career with the team, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He's going to be a Falcon for life," Blank said. "I'm convinced of that and so is he. We'll take it from there. But we are all focused on the same thing. I think that we are in good shape."

Unhappy with a contract that places him ninth among wide receivers in average annual value ($14.25 million), Jones won't be present for the start of training camp Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Atlanta front office told Jones his contract will be addressed after the season, as the 2018 budget doesn't include a raise for a player with three years remaining on his current deal. It appears the two-time All-Pro receiver is prepared to stage a holdout and absorb what could be a $40,000 fine for each missed practice.