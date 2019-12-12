Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Still limited at practice

Jones (shoulder) remained limited Thursday at practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones returned from a one-week absence for Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers, brining in five of eight targets for 66 yards. With no report of a setback, he should be fine for Sunday's difficult road matchup against the 49ers, potentially seeing some extra targets now that Calvin Ridley (abdomen) is on injured reserve.

