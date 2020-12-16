Jones (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This marks the second week in a row with no practice reps for Jones, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the campaign. He's one of the rare players who doesn't require on-field work to be ready for game day, but his lack of activity Wednesday isn't a great sign as the Falcons prepare for Sunday's contest versus the Buccaneers. Friday's injury report will be telling for Jones' ability to suit up this weekend.