Jones (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Earlier Thursday, coach Dan Quinn told Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Jones is "making progress" through his left hamstring injury, with the likelihood that the wide receiver would get in some work on the side and potentially in individual drills. Instead, Jones didn't participate at all, leaving him just one chance Friday to prove his health. Quinn even pegged Friday as a "better day" to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday against the Panthers, so his status on the last Week 5 injury report bears monitoring.