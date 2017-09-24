Falcons' Julio Jones: Still waiting for season's first touchdown

Jones nabbed seven of 12 targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over Detroit.

Jones fans have to like the gradual uptick in targets Jones has seen week-to-week, but they might also be asking themselves when he's going to find the end zone. He didn't get many opportunities on Sunday with just three targets on Detroit's side of the field, one of which was from the edge of the red zone. Though considered, rightfully, one of the league's more dominant players, Jones has never been the kind of red-zone threat his frame would suggest with just one season of double-digit touchdown production. While he has the ability to go off at any given moment, it's worth remembering that Jones has more three-game stretches without a touchdown since the start of the 2015 season, four, than multi-score games, two.