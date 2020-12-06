Jones reeled in six of 10 targets for 94 yards during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Saints.

Jones was unavailable for last Sunday's win over the Raiders, after toughing his way through a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of a Week 11 loss to the Saints. He returned to face his divisional rivals once again Sunday, faring much more favorably compared to his two-catch, 39-yard Nov. 22 outing. Jones had no reported setbacks during the Week 13 showdown, though it wouldn't be surprising to see his practice workload curtailed heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. The team may want to take precautions to ensure the seven-time Pro Bowler stays healthy, with the Falcons' playoff hopes all but evaporated with an eighth loss coming Sunday.