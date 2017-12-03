Falcons' Julio Jones: Struggles in loss to Vikings

Jones caught two of six targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.

Jones struggled to get loose from Xavier Rhodes, who shadowed him throughout the day, and also received a steady dose of double teams. He tied for the team lead in targets but still came away with his lowest yardage output of the season. Jones, who was coming off a game in which he caught 12 passes for 253 yards and a pair of scores, will look to get back on track next week against the Saints.