Falcons' Julio Jones: Struggles in loss to Vikings
Jones caught two of six targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
Jones struggled to get loose from Xavier Rhodes, who shadowed him throughout the day, and also received a steady dose of double teams. He tied for the team lead in targets but still came away with his lowest yardage output of the season. Jones, who was coming off a game in which he caught 12 passes for 253 yards and a pair of scores, will look to get back on track next week against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited by ankle Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Explodes for third career 250-yard effort•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Tampa•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited at practice still•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Catches five passes•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...