Falcons' Julio Jones: Suffers hip injury

Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a hip injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to his departure, Jones appeared to be "hobbled," per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. If he's unable to return, Jones will finish the day with three catches (on four targets) for 30 yards.

