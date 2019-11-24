Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Suffers shoulder injury

Jones injured his shoulder during Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Deemed questionable to return, Jones left the contest with two receptions (on six targets) for 44 yards on the ledger. If the latter number stands, it'll mark his third-fewest receiving yards of the season. In Jones' stead, Calvin Ridley represents the top wide receiver in the Falcons offense, followed by Russell Gage, Justin Hardy, Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus.

