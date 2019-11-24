Falcons' Julio Jones: Suffers shoulder injury
Jones injured his shoulder during Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Deemed questionable to return, Jones left the contest with two receptions (on six targets) for 44 yards on the ledger. If the latter number stands, it'll mark his third-fewest receiving yards of the season. In Jones' stead, Calvin Ridley represents the top wide receiver in the Falcons offense, followed by Russell Gage, Justin Hardy, Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Puts in full practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Back on the field Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Tending to foot injury•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Second-leading receiver in Week 11•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Team's top receiver in upset win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...