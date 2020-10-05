Jones (hamstring) is active for Monday's game at Green Bay, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

After sitting out Week 3 with a strained left hamstring, Jones set himself up for a return with limited practices Thursday through Saturday. Indeed, he'll be available to the Falcons offense Monday, along with fellow starting receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle). The duo will look to take advantage of a Packers defense that has surrendered 8.5 yards per target and five touchdowns to wideouts this season.