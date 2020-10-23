Jones (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Detroit, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones returned to the lineup last week and scorched the Minnesota defense for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He may continue to be limited in practice, but he should handle his full workload Sunday.
