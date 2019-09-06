Falcons' Julio Jones: Suits up for Friday's practice
Jones suited up for Friday's practice, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Jones said Thursday that his foot is still a little sore, and he was limited at practice as a result. It won't be clear until after Friday's practice ends whether or not he was limited again, but the fact he was in uniform in the first place bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's season opener against the Vikings like he expects.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...