Falcons' Julio Jones: Suits up for Friday's practice

Jones suited up for Friday's practice, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jones said Thursday that his foot is still a little sore, and he was limited at practice as a result. It won't be clear until after Friday's practice ends whether or not he was limited again, but the fact he was in uniform in the first place bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's season opener against the Vikings like he expects.

