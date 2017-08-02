Falcons' Julio Jones: Takes part in 11-on-11 practice

Jones (toe) participated in 11-on-11 work at Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

The Falcons have eased Jones in as a limited participant for the first week of training camp while he works his way back from February surgery to remove a bunion from his foot. His absence from 11-on-11 work before Wednesday likely was a product of caution rather than necessity, but the Falcons still figure to limit Jones' reps even if he proves he's back to 100 percent, hoping to keep him healthy and fresh for Week 1 in Chicago. Don't expect to see him on the field much this preseason.