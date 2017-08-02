Falcons' Julio Jones: Takes part in 11-on-11 practice
Jones (toe) participated in 11-on-11 work at Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
The Falcons have eased Jones in as a limited participant for the first week of training camp while he works his way back from February surgery to remove a bunion from his foot. His absence from 11-on-11 work before Wednesday likely was a product of caution rather than necessity, but the Falcons still figure to limit Jones' reps even if he proves he's back to 100 percent, hoping to keep him healthy and fresh for Week 1 in Chicago. Don't expect to see him on the field much this preseason.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited to start training camp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to return•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Could see more red-zone targets under new OC•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Late-July return anticipated•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Present for offseason program but limited•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Progressing with rehab•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...