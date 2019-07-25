Falcons' Julio Jones: Takes part in light drills
Jones has been limited to light drills as he rehabs his foot issue, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones is about two weeks away from practicing fully, but the wideout doesn't seem concerned that his foot issue will be an impediment beyond that. While logging his second straight 16-game campaign, Jones notched a career high 1,677 receiving yards in 2018. When asked about his goals for the coming season, Jones quipped that he "might mess around" and shoot for the 3,000- yard mark. While that's obviously not a realistic target (the current high mark of 1,954 yards was set by Calvin Johnson in 2012), it's clear that the Falcons' star, who is eyeing a new contract, is not lacking in confidence in advance of Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players to avoid based on ADP
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to show you the players he likely won't be...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Busts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about busts, looking at the elite running backs,...
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings says you may not be protecting yourself but drafting both Todd Gurley and Darrell...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...