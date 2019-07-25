Falcons' Julio Jones: Takes part in light drills

Jones has been limited to light drills as he rehabs his foot issue, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones is about two weeks away from practicing fully, but the wideout doesn't seem concerned that his foot issue will be an impediment beyond that. While logging his second straight 16-game campaign, Jones notched a career high 1,677 receiving yards in 2018. When asked about his goals for the coming season, Jones quipped that he "might mess around" and shoot for the 3,000- yard mark. While that's obviously not a realistic target (the current high mark of 1,954 yards was set by Calvin Johnson in 2012), it's clear that the Falcons' star, who is eyeing a new contract, is not lacking in confidence in advance of Week 1.