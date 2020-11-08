Jones secured five of seven targets for 54 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos.

Jones has made an undeniable impact since returning from a hamstring injury that held him out Week 5 against the Panthers. Though his yardage output from Sunday marks Jones' third-lowest total of 2020, he is still averaging seven receptions and 106.3 receiving yards per contest with three total TDs since Week 6. Jones will now be afforded an opportunity to rest up over Atlanta's Week 10 bye before returning for a Nov. 22 road trip to take on division rival New Orleans -- a team against which he managed three receptions for 79 yards in his lone matchup of 2019. If Calvin Ridley (foot) is able to make it back for that contest, the Saints' secondary will become less likely to double Jones in coverage.