Falcons' Julio Jones: TD drought carries on

Jones hauled in five of eight targets for 66 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-20 win against the Panthers.

With a solid outing against Carolina in Week 14, Jones hit the 1,000-yard receiving threshold for the sixth consecutive season. Still having three games remaining in 2019, he also finds himself on pace to exceed 1,350 receiving yards for the sixth straight year, but touchdowns continue to elude the two-time All-Pro. Since scoring four times between Weeks 1 and 3, Jones has gone nine straight games without reaching the end zone. The upcoming matchup against San Francisco is prohibitive, with the 49ers coming into the weekend as a top-4 defense in both passing touchdowns and passing yardage allowed per game, before Drew Brees and the Saints racked up 349 passing yards and six total touchdowns against them Sunday.