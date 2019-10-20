Falcons' Julio Jones: Team's leading receiver in loss

Jones hauled in six of nine targets for 93 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

Atlanta's top wideout paced all players in receiving during this star-studded affair, and had more than double the receiving yardage of any other Falcon. Though he has now gone four straight contests without a touchdown after scoring four times between Weeks 1 and 3, Jones has racked up a combined 201 yards against the Cardinals and Rams over Atlanta's past two games. Upcoming next, he and the Falcons' receiving corps will face a Seahawks defense that entered Week 7 as a bottom-half team in receptions (22nd) and receiving yards (20th) allowed to opposing wideouts.