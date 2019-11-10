Falcons' Julio Jones: Team's top receiver in upset win

Jones caught three of nine targets and compiled 79 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.

Game script did not facilitate a statistically-prolific fantasy day for any Falcons pass catcher, as Atlanta obtained a two-possession lead within the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter and ran on nine of the offense's remaining 17 plays. Austin Hooper (knee) and Brian Hill each tallied a touchdown catch, but aside from Jones there was not a single Falcon who exceeded 30 receiving yards on the afternoon. Upcoming in Week 11 is the second of five consecutive matchups against NFC South opponents, as Jones and the Atlanta receiving corps face off against Carolina's top-10 pass defense.