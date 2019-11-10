Falcons' Julio Jones: Team's top receiver in upset win
Jones caught three of nine targets and compiled 79 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.
Game script did not facilitate a statistically-prolific fantasy day for any Falcons pass catcher, as Atlanta obtained a two-possession lead within the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter and ran on nine of the offense's remaining 17 plays. Austin Hooper (knee) and Brian Hill each tallied a touchdown catch, but aside from Jones there was not a single Falcon who exceeded 30 receiving yards on the afternoon. Upcoming in Week 11 is the second of five consecutive matchups against NFC South opponents, as Jones and the Atlanta receiving corps face off against Carolina's top-10 pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...