Falcons' Julio Jones: Tending to foot injury

Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

While he took part in the pre-practice stretch, Jones proceeded to observe the proceedings from the side. He even sported a limp, which was backed up with his eventual listing on the injury report. Jones perpetually plays through health concerns, but his status still should be watched closely as the week goes on to get a sense of his upcoming availability.

