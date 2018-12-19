Falcons' Julio Jones: Tending to hip injury

Jones won't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to the session, coach Dan Quinn said on 92.9 The Game Atlanta that Jones would be limited in practice Wednesday. Instead, the wide receiver will rest his hip, as he's done a number of times this season with other injuries. It should be noted he missed a game in 2014 due to a hip issue, so his status should be watched closely to ensure he's available Sunday in Carolina.

More News
Our Latest Stories