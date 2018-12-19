Falcons' Julio Jones: Tending to hip injury
Jones won't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Prior to the session, coach Dan Quinn said on 92.9 The Game Atlanta that Jones would be limited in practice Wednesday. Instead, the wide receiver will rest his hip, as he's done a number of times this season with other injuries. It should be noted he missed a game in 2014 due to a hip issue, so his status should be watched closely to ensure he's available Sunday in Carolina.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country