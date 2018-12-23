Falcons' Julio Jones: Tested during pregame
Jones (hip) will be tested during pregame warmups to determine whether he can play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones trended up over the course of the week, going from no participation Wednesday and Thursday to being a limited participant Friday. The Falcons and Panthers kick off at 1:00 pm.
