Jones secured seven of 10 targets for 137 yards in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Jones started the night off blazing hot with two receptions for 52 yards on the Falcons' first two plays from scrimmage, and he continued to thrive throughout the night. The perennial Pro Bowler's contributions became even more critical once Calvin Ridley exited the contest with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Jones didn't appear hindered by the hip injury he'd been nursing earlier in the week, and his 137-yard output tied for his second highest of the campaign thus far. He'll now look to take advantage of some extra time off ahead of a Week 9 interconference battle versus the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8.