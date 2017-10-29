Falcons' Julio Jones: Ties for team lead in receiving
Jones brought in three of six targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.
Jones salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective by hauling in a 53-yard throw from Matt Ryan, his longest reception of the season. The perennial Pro Bowler has only one 100-yard effort on the campaign, although he came just one yard short of accomplishing the feat in Week 7 against the Patriots as well. While his production has taken a dip in new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's system, Jones naturally retains some of the highest fantasy upside of any receiver in the league. He'll look to improve on Sunday's performance against the Panthers in Week 9.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Finally reaches end zone•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Needs more targets•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Hauls in six catches Sunday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Dolphins•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited again Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Kicks off week with limited practice•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...