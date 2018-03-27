Falcons' Julio Jones: To partake in offseason workouts

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stated at the NFL owners meeting Tuesday that Jones will participate in offseason workouts, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones eclipsed the 1,400-yard receiving threshold for the fourth consecutive season, but his fantasy production and overall efficiency trended downward in 2017. The superstar perimeter threat managed just three touchdowns during the regular season (career-low for a season in which he played in at least six games) and his catch rate dropped nearly five percentage points from the previous year -- from 64.3 percent to 59.5. For most of the season he seemed like a completely different player from the one who averaged over 23 PPR-fantasy points per game in 2015, but that narrative was flipped once the postseason rolled around. Jones provided fantasy owners with reason for optimism in Atlanta's two playoff games, hauling in 18 of 26 targets while compiling 195 receiving yards and one score.