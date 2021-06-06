Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Falcons are finalizing a trade to send Jones to the Titans.

Per Russini, the trade is expected to be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours barring any setbacks, and the Falcons are expected to receive at least a 2022 second-round pick in the deal. Jones is set to add his big-play potential to a Tennessee offense that already features weapons such as Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown. Despite playing just nine games during the 2020 season, Jones recorded at least 80 catches and 1,300 yards in each of the previous six seasons dating back to 2014. The deal will free up $15.3 million in cap space for Atlanta for the 2021 campaign.