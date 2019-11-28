Falcons' Julio Jones: Trending toward being available Thursday

The Falcons are optimistic that Jones (shoulder) will be available Thursday night against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Confirmation of Jones' status, either way, will arrive upon the release of Atlanta's inactives in advance of Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff, but it looks like he'll try to tough it out against New Orleans. Jones hasn't scored a TD since Week 3, but he's seen steady volume in the meantime, including 10 looks this past Sunday against the Bucs. Overall, he's averaging 9.2 targets and 86.4 receiving yards per game.