Falcons' Julio Jones: Trending toward being available Thursday
The Falcons are optimistic that Jones (shoulder) will be available Thursday night against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Confirmation of Jones' status, either way, will arrive upon the release of Atlanta's inactives in advance of Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff, but it looks like he'll try to tough it out against New Orleans. Jones hasn't scored a TD since Week 3, but he's seen steady volume in the meantime, including 10 looks this past Sunday against the Bucs. Overall, he's averaging 9.2 targets and 86.4 receiving yards per game.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Second straight DNP•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Not seen at practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: DNP on Monday's estimate•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Getting treatment on right shoulder•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: So-so outing despite dream matchup•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 13 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...