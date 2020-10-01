Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that he expects Jones (hamstring) to be available for the team's Week 4 game against the Packers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "Well, he's definitely getting more opportunity, more chances to go. He had some running. He'll be doing some rehab run; did all the walkthroughs [Thursday]," Quinn said of the wideout. "So he's definitely participating already at a higher level. As the week goes, I see that work increasing in preparation for [gameday]. So, yeah, we're certainly trending that way."

Jones' strained left hamstring sidelined him for the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Bears, but the star receiver looks like he's on track to avoid any additional absences. With the Falcons hosting the Packers on Monday night, the team won't release its first Week 4 injury report until later Thursday, at which point the extent of Jones' participation in practice will be known. So long as Jones advances to full participation by Saturday, he should be able to suit up against Green Bay and take on a normal snap count.