Falcons' Julio Jones: Trending toward suiting up

The Falcons are optimistic that Jones (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, will be able to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Before confirming Jones' availability, the Falcons will put the wideout through an early morning workout just to ensure the hip issue isn't hindering him too much. The fact that Jones was able to practice Friday in a limited fashion hinted at some progress, but it's still necessary to confirm prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff that he's good to go. Given that the Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention, there's some risk that Jones' snaps could be more limited than usual, but if he suits up it will be difficult for fantasy managers to turn in another direction.