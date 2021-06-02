Falcons coach Arthur Smith didn't say if Jones will be present for mandatory minicamp next week, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons technically can fine Jones if he doesn't show up, but they're unlikely to actually do it when the whole world knows they're trying to trade the star wideout. With June 1 come and gone, the Falcons can free up $15.3 million in 2021 cap space if Jones is traded, though they'll also take a $15.5 million dead-cap hit in 2022. The long list of potential suitors includes Tennessee, New England, Seattle, Baltimore, Las Vegas and San Francisco.