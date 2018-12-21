Falcons' Julio Jones: Viewed as game-time decision

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (hip) will be a game-time decision Sunday at Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn said Jones is mentally preparing as if he will play, with his participation in Friday's practice a good sign for his Sunday availability, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. There probably wouldn't be any real question about Jones' status if his team was still in the playoff hunt, but the Falcons may prefer a cautious approach at this stage of the season. Granted, it wouldn't be the first time Jones battled through an injury without the motivation of a potential playoff berth, and he'd probably like to defend his spot atop the NFL leaderboard for receiving yards (1,511). The Panthers and Falcons are scheduled for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff Sunday.

