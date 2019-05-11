Falcons' Julio Jones: Will attend mandatory minicamp

General manager Thomas Dimitroff stated that Jones will be in attendance for Falcons mandatory minicamp from June 11-13, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

Jones remains in search of a pay raise from the Falcons, but all indications hint that contract negotiations are in an amicable state, and an agreement should be reached in the near future. Dimitroff said Saturday that the club was "very encouraged" by extension talks with Jones' agent, Jimmy Sexton, and that Jones will be remain around the team facility while negotiations are ongoing. Jones sat out mandatory minicamp a year ago, but there was certainly no evidence of rust upon his return to the field. The star 30-year-old wideout put up 1,400 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive season, while accounting for the second-greatest catch total (113) of his eight-year career.