Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited again Thursday

Jones (back) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to practice, coach Dan Quinn suggested there would be no change to the team's injury report from a day earlier, so Jones will be once again confined to the sideline for select drills. While Jones' fantasy owners would probably want to see him put in a full practice Friday in order to feel good about his status heading into the Falcons' Week 4 matchup with the Bills, Quinn has publicly expressed that he's not concerned about the wideout's availability for the contest, which should allay any reservations owners might have about activating him.