Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited Thursday
Coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (foot) wouldn't fully participate in team drills Thursday but will go through the walk-through portion of practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons have been taking a cautious approach with Jones' practice activity after he picked up a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, but Quinn relayed that he expects the wideout to play in Atlanta's Week 14 matchup with the Packers, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. Jones will likely go down as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report before presumably increasing his involvement Friday, which would allay most of the concern about his availability for the weekend.
