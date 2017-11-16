Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited Thursday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Jones would be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn didn't specify why Jones would be limited for the Falcons' first practice session of the week, but it's likely related to the ankle injury that resulted in the team restricting the wideout's practice reps before he suited up for the Week 10 win over the Cowboys. Jones escaped the victory without any reported setbacks to the ankle, so there's a good possibility he's just getting something of a maintenance day in advance of Monday's matchup with the Seahawks.
