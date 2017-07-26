Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited to start training camp
Jones (toe) will be a limited participant to start training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones' limited participation throughout the earlier stages of training camp comes as no surprise, while the Falcons continue to proceed cautiously with their star wide receiver for good reason. Fellow wideout Taylor Gabriel (leg) will also be limited, so expect Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy to see additional reps with the first team during practice.
