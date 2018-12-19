Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited Wednesday

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday on his radio appearance with 92-9 The Game Atlanta that Jones would be a limited participant in the team's first practice of Week 16.

Jones wasn't forced to depart Sunday's 40-14 win over the Cardinals with any reported injuries, so he's presumably still dealing with a minor foot issue that resulted in his practice time being restricted the last couple weeks. The Falcons will release their first injury report of the week at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, at which time the exact source of Jones' discomfort will be known. The fact that the wideout is practicing at all Wednesday suggests he's in little danger of sitting out this weekend's matchup with the Panthers.