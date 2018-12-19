Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited Wednesday
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday on his radio appearance with 92-9 The Game Atlanta that Jones would be a limited participant in the team's first practice of Week 16.
Jones wasn't forced to depart Sunday's 40-14 win over the Cardinals with any reported injuries, so he's presumably still dealing with a minor foot issue that resulted in his practice time being restricted the last couple weeks. The Falcons will release their first injury report of the week at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, at which time the exact source of Jones' discomfort will be known. The fact that the wideout is practicing at all Wednesday suggests he's in little danger of sitting out this weekend's matchup with the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...