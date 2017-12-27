Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited Wednesday
Jones is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's session with an ankle injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones sported the same injury designation during the Falcons' practices last week, but ultimately suited up for Sunday's loss to the Saints, finishing with his second-best receiving output (149 yards) of the season. With Jones playing 57 of 65 (87.6 percent) offensive snaps in that contest and enduring no reported setbacks, his limitations Wednesday are likely just for maintenance purposes. Jones looks like a safe bet to suit up Week 17 against the Panthers with the Falcons' playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
-
