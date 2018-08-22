Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be ready to go Week 1
Jones said after practice Wednesday that he will be ready to play in the Falcons' season opener against Philadelphia, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "I'm going to be ready to go," Jones said following a training camp session at Flowery Branch. "I can do everything. I'm truly 100 percent."
The Falcons have elected to withhold their world-class receiver from the team's first three exhibition contests, as Jones sat out against the Jets and Chiefs, and has been deemed inactive for Atlanta's upcoming preseason matchup against Jacksonville on Saturday. Given that Jones is coming off a season in which he dealt with a plethora of injuries - from foot surgery in the offseason, to hip, back and lower leg ailments throughout the year - it makes sense that Atlanta is taking preventive measures to ensure his health for the 16-game slate that is the regular season. Not to mention, Jones missed mandatory minicamp while petitioning for a revised contract, nixing him from much of the team's organized activities for this go-round of the NFL calendar.
