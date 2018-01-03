Falcons' Julio Jones: Will increase activity Wednesday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (ankle/ribs) will take part in walk-through activities and participate in some drills during Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' dual injuries resulted in the Falcons holding him out of their first practice of the week Tuesday, but it's widely believed his absence was for maintenance-related reasons rather than any serious concern about his status heading into the wild-card matchup with the Rams on Saturday. It's possible that Jones' practice reps will be restricted both Wednesday and Thursday as the Falcons aim to keep him fresh as possible for the postseason opener. With 34 receptions for 658 yards and two touchdowns over his final six regular-season tilts, Jones seems to be peaking at the right time after a relatively sluggish start to the campaign.
More News
