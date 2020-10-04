Jones (hamstring) will play Monday night, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on the network's pregame show Sunday.
Glazer said that he spoke to Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who confirmed that Jones will play, as will Calvin Ridley. Quinn further elaborated that both might sit out here-and-there to 'protect them from themselves,' but both should be starting.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Questionable but likely to play•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited again Friday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Practices again•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Puts in limited activity Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Back on field Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Trending toward playing Monday•