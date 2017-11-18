Falcons' Julio Jones: Will play Monday

Jones (ankle) was absent from the Falcons' injury report and is in line to play Monday night against the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was held out of practice Thursday as the wideout continued to battle a nagging ankle injury. However, he was able to take the field the past two days and, barring any major setbacks, should be set for the Monday night showdown. Jones played well last week against the Cowboys --seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown -- after missing practices during the week and he'll look to do the same this week against a battered Seahawks' secondary that will be without Kam Chancellor (neck) and Richard Sherman (Achilles).