Atlanta listed Jones (hamstring) as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons' second injury report of Week 17 was no different from the first, as Jones was also withheld from Wednesday's practice session. Atlanta hasn't formally ruled Jones out for Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers, but he'll almost certainly need to practice in some capacity Friday to have a shot at playing.