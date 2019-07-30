Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play preseason games
Jones (foot) said he won't play in preseason games, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons are easing Jones into practice at training camp to avoid any complications with his foot. There hasn't been any concern expressed about his Week 1 status, with the 30-year-old wideout mentioning Tuesday that his negotiations for a new contract are ongoing. He hasn't caught a pass in a preseason game since 2016.
