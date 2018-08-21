Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play Saturday
Jones won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to running back Devonta Freeman, with coach Dan Quinn noting Tuesday that he approached the preseason of a mind to not push the duo, given their injury history. The focus thus remains having both Jones and Freeman healthy for Week 1 action.
