Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play Saturday

Jones won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to running back Devonta Freeman, with coach Dan Quinn noting Tuesday that he approached the preseason of a mind to not push the duo, given their injury history. The focus thus remains having both Jones and Freeman healthy for Week 1 action.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 4.0

    Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...