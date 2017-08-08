Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play Thursday

Coach Dan Quinn relayed Tuesday that Jones won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow wideout Taylor Gabriel, though they'll both go through warmups Thursday. With no reported setbacks following a procedure in February to remove a bunion from his foot, Jones being held out Thursday is merely precautionary, with the elite fantasy wideout having indicated recently that he feels good and has been moving well on the practice field, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.