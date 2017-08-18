Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play versus Steelers

Jones (toe) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Steelers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones has been ramping up his practice activity lately, but with it only being the second exhibition contest, there's no need for him to suit up Sunday. At the moment, it remains to be seen whether Jones will get any game action prior to the regular season, but Atlanta's third preseason tilt would figure to be the most useful one for him to be involved in. As a result, his status should continue to be tracked in the upcoming week.