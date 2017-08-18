Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play versus Steelers
Jones (toe) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Steelers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones has been ramping up his practice activity lately, but with it only being the second exhibition contest, there's no need for him to suit up Sunday. At the moment, it remains to be seen whether Jones will get any game action prior to the regular season, but Atlanta's third preseason tilt would figure to be the most useful one for him to be involved in. As a result, his status should continue to be tracked in the upcoming week.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Appears game ready in practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Not sure about preseason opener•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Takes part in 11-on-11 practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited to start training camp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to return•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...