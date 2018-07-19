Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't receive new contract

The Falcons informed Jones that they have no plans to rework his contract, but remain hopeful the wideout will report to training camp next week, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Jones inked a five-year, $71.26 million extension with the Falcons in August 2015, a figure that places him eighth in the league among receivers in terms of average annual value. After turning in his fourth consecutive season of 1,400-plus receiving yards and 80-plus receptions in the first year of the deal, Jones believes he's worthy of a pay raise. The 29-year-old previously skipped the Falcons' offseason program and minicamp earlier this year and could consider holding out of camp if the Falcons aren't willing to indulge his request.